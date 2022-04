VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lenna Faye Holbert, 73, of Vienna, WV, died April 6, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg. She was born Oct. 25, 1948 at Burnt House, WV, the daughter of the late Van Every and Velma Edith Richards Cox. Lenna worked as a lab tech at Oglesbys Plants International in FL. She was a member of Assemblies of God Church. She loved playing bingo and spending time with friends and family.

VIENNA, WV ・ 5 DAYS AGO