Lake Ozark, MO

WATCH: Demolition Begins For Osage Nation Casino At Lake Of The Ozarks

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDemolition has begun on the former hotel building at the corner of...

Lake Ozark, MO
Ozark, MO
Osage Beach, MO
Osage Beach, MO
Missouri Lifestyle
Fire spreads to home on Lake of the Ozarks

Birthplace of Route 66 Festival in Springfield returning; organizers add another night of music. The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival is returning for the summer of 2022 after two years off because of the pandemic. Updated: 5 hours ago. Watch for more showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Intersection project at...
Car pulled from the Mississippi River near the Arch

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A vehicle was pulled from the Mississippi River near the Gateway Arch this morning. First responders arrived on the scene at around 8:00 am. The vehicle appears to be a Dodge Charger. The car was unoccupied and it is not clear why it was in the river in such a prominent […]
The Oldest Tree in Missouri that Even Lightning Couldn’t Kill

It's older than you or me. As a matter of fact, it's older than America. It's the oldest tree in Missouri and even lightning couldn't kill it. Have you ever been to the McBaine Bur Oak Tree? Kudos to Only In Your State for calling attention to this tough Missouri landmark. Last fall, a drone captured up-close video of this tree that is said to be nearly 400 years old according to the National Park Service.
Albino deer caught on camera next to Missouri road

April 11 (UPI) -- A Missouri man captured video of his close encounter with an albino deer he spotted standing at the side of a road. Dale Richardson posted a video to Facebook showing the all-white deer he spotted standing just a few feet from a road in Marshfield. Richardson...
11 dogs rescued from subpar conditions in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. – Eleven dogs were rescued from horrible conditions in Pulaski County over the weekend. Deputies rescued the dogs from a home near Vichy. The pet owners surrendered the animals. Deputies are expected to file charges against them. The dogs were malnourished and dehydrated. They’re now receiving care at the Kitten and Puppy […]
Bear Sighting: Bear invades campground in Laclede County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This is the time of year when you need to be more “bear aware.”. Bears are coming out of hibernation and foraging for food. Over the last few days, campers and residents at the Weaver’s Campground and Fishing Tales Resort near Bennett Spring State Park have had a bear show up to go dumpster diving.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO

