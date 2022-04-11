WATCH: Demolition Begins For Osage Nation Casino At Lake Of The Ozarks

It's older than you or me. As a matter of fact, it's older than America. It's the oldest tree in Missouri and even lightning couldn't kill it. Have you ever been to the McBaine Bur Oak Tree? Kudos to Only In Your State for calling attention to this tough Missouri landmark. Last fall, a drone captured up-close video of this tree that is said to be nearly 400 years old according to the National Park Service.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO