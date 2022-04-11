WATCH: Demolition Begins For Osage Nation Casino At Lake Of The Ozarks

A Missouri fisherman reeled in a smallmouth bass during a recent river trip, but a toothy, parasitic surprise came out of the water with it. John Blomberg shared photos of the unusual catch in a March 21 Facebook post, drawing disgust and a degree of fear. Blomberg said the critter...
An angler’s state-record catch on the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri almost didn’t happen. But when the weather forecast shifted in Jim Dain’s favor, he and his family ventured out to the lake for what would be a monumental day. Dain, from Pittsfield, Illinois, caught a...
Perhaps I should take up rock hunting. If what a Missouri rockhound recently found is typical, I have found a new hobby. She came across loads of gorgeous amethysts near an old Missouri mine. This fun Missouri rockhound YouTube channel did not divulge the exact location or which mine they...
Birthplace of Route 66 Festival in Springfield returning; organizers add another night of music. The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival is returning for the summer of 2022 after two years off because of the pandemic. Updated: 5 hours ago. Watch for more showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Intersection project at...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A vehicle was pulled from the Mississippi River near the Gateway Arch this morning. First responders arrived on the scene at around 8:00 am. The vehicle appears to be a Dodge Charger. The car was unoccupied and it is not clear why it was in the river in such a prominent […]
It's one thing to say a place is haunted. It's quite another when it's been declared "certified haunted", but that's exactly the case for a haunted Missouri castle where over 100 have died. This is the Pythian Castle in Springfield, Missouri. Even the official Missouri Tourism website has declared this...
It's older than you or me. As a matter of fact, it's older than America. It's the oldest tree in Missouri and even lightning couldn't kill it. Have you ever been to the McBaine Bur Oak Tree? Kudos to Only In Your State for calling attention to this tough Missouri landmark. Last fall, a drone captured up-close video of this tree that is said to be nearly 400 years old according to the National Park Service.
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - As Ameren lowered the water levels at the lake due to anticipated spring rain, it is important for dock owners to be mindful of the potential damage that could happen. ”Mainly starting with your cables, adjust them, whether it’s loosening them, or tightening...
Missouri has some great waterparks, and I am sure many of you have visited them a time or two. This waterpark in Joplin, Missouri looks like it used to be a fun place to swim, now it just rots away. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By...
If you have ever cruised on Table Rock Lake in Missouri and lost your houseboat, I think it's been found thanks to some recent video shared by some divers. In case you didn't know, you can scuba dive at Indian Point Dive Center on Table Rock Lake in Missouri. Only In Your State recently did an article about how that's a go-to place in Missouri for scuba diving.
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — With Ceasar's Casino coming to the River City, phase one of the renovations at the Danville Regional Airport are underway. Reconstructing and reorganizing is the name of the game as crews are adding a larger and expanded pilot's lounge and a quiet area. They're also...
There are very few places in America where you can dive underwater in an old lead mine, but that's exactly what you can do in Missouri. Some divers have shared video of what lurks underneath those waters. There's no location quite like the Bonne Terre Mine. The official website says...
April 11 (UPI) -- A Missouri man captured video of his close encounter with an albino deer he spotted standing at the side of a road. Dale Richardson posted a video to Facebook showing the all-white deer he spotted standing just a few feet from a road in Marshfield. Richardson...
JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday, March 23, 2022, marked the dedication and introduction of the Joplin Heritage Trail which will be located in Landreth Park. It also was the 149th birthday of the town of Joplin. It’s part of honoring the past of Joplin and leading to the 150th birthday...
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. – Eleven dogs were rescued from horrible conditions in Pulaski County over the weekend. Deputies rescued the dogs from a home near Vichy. The pet owners surrendered the animals. Deputies are expected to file charges against them. The dogs were malnourished and dehydrated. They’re now receiving care at the Kitten and Puppy […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This is the time of year when you need to be more “bear aware.”. Bears are coming out of hibernation and foraging for food. Over the last few days, campers and residents at the Weaver’s Campground and Fishing Tales Resort near Bennett Spring State Park have had a bear show up to go dumpster diving.
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – The abandoned Treasure Island resort in Daytona Beach Shores is finally going to be demolished, and the city is throwing a party. The celebratory event will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in the vacant lot across from the building, at the southwest corner of South Atlantic Avenue and Park Avenue.
