Manchin Calls For More VA Hospital Oversight

By West Virginia Public Broadcasting
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Senate has passed a bill that could provide more accountability in the Department of Veterans Affairs medical system. It now heads to the House. Sen. Joe Manchin introduced a bill...

