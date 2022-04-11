News & Announcements

To encourage customers to be good stewards of Hillsboro’s water supply through water efficiency, the City of Hillsboro Water Department is further expanding our rebate program!

Residential customers can now apply for a rebate up to $150 for purchasing and installing a Smart Water Meter monitoring device.

What is a Smart Water Meter Device?

A Smart Water Meter device attaches onto a customer’s water meter and tracks their home water usage in real time on a smartphone application.

What are the Benefits of a Smart Water Meter Device?

The device puts the power of water monitoring into the hands of homeowners by:

Providing Real-Time Leak Alerts: The device provides push notifications to immediately alert customers of suspicious water activities, such as increased water usage and suspected leaks in home plumbing

Saving Money: The device helps set water usage goals and a household budget for water

Promoting Water Efficiency: The device determines which appliances are using more water than normal and shows customers how and where to save money based on usage habits

What Additional Rebates Are Available?

In addition to the $150 Smart Meter device rebate, Hillsboro Water offers three other water efficiency rebates up to $325 in value:

Energy Star qualified Washing Machine: $50 rebate

High-Efficiency toilet: $75 rebate

WaterSense Weather-Based Irrigation Controller: Up to $200 rebate

Where Can Customers Learn More?

Visit the rebate webpage to find additional information, direction on how to easily apply online for rebates, and qualifying products.