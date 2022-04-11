ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

John Cummings, Mental Health Recovery Board_4-10-2022

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApril is Alcohol Awareness Month. Mr....

News 4 Buffalo

Managing mental health in the workplace

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The pandemic is putting a bright spotlight on the problem of mental health issues in the workplace. Mental health and stress these past two years have combined in many instances to negatively impact the workplace setting. Experts say burnout and depression lead to unhappy and unproductive work settings. A renowned health […]
WNDU

Removing mental health stigma

The holiday may be over, but the 22nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade took place Saturday through downtown South Bend. The Hoop Shoot is a competition that gives a player 10 shots and free throws, with the goal to score as many points as possible.
Next Avenue

The Mental Health Benefits of Doing Nothing

Set aside that to-do list and focus on being, not doing, for better mental and physical health. When I retired for good about ten years ago, the very idea of doing nothing was terrifying and intolerable, a situation to be avoided at all cost. As a professional woman, I'd been striving all my life. Back in the day, accomplishing my goals required herculean effort — or sneaking in a back door entrance.
Freethink

Video games for mental health are coming

A new startup hopes to bring video games to the forefront of mental health care by developing games that are as therapeutic as they are engaging. They’re also looking at how to make it easier for developers to test the medical benefits of existing games. Therapeutic games: Every year,...
KELOLAND TV

Answering the call for mental health support

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Alexis Buysse will soon mark six years with the Watertown Police Department. For the past year, her job on the force has been focused on mental health in the community. “I like to try to understand people as much as possible, understand their stories, and...
Nashville News Hub

“I believe she is the smallest baby ever to be born, with this condition, to survive”, Mother says a surgery using magnets helped doctors save the life of her newborn daughter

Mother says doctors performed a surgery and used magnets to save the life of her newborn daughter. The chief of pediatric surgery at the hospital told the parents that their daughter was the smallest baby ever to be born with this condition to survive. It remains unclear what causes this condition. The health officials believe the condition could be caused by abnormalities in the genes, pointing out that many sufferers also have problems with their digestive system, heart and kidneys. According to the medical personnel, the twins were born at the earliest age from which babies have been known to survive outside the womb.
The Independent

Negative childhood experiences linked to people developing anti-vax sentiments, major study finds

Anti-vaccination views among people stem from adverse childhood experiences such as abuse, maltreatment, or having an alcoholic parent, major new research suggests.Researchers, including those from the University of Otago in New Zealand, say many adult attitudes, behaviours and traits have their roots in childhood.In the major study, published in the journal PNAS Nexus last month, scientists assessed how people develop strong anti-vaccination sentiments.They assessed vaccine resistance beliefs among members of the long-running Dunedin Study, based at the University of Otago, which marks 50 years this month.The ongoing Dunedin study follows the lives of over 1,000 babies born between 1 April...
Waterloo Journal

School of medicine said the student, who shared on social media about intentionally injuring a patient because he mocked her for wearing a pronoun pin, followed the guidelines correctly

The medical school backed the fourth-year medical student who shared on her social media account that she deliberately injured a patient for mocking her pronoun badge. The University officials released a statement and said the medical student, who is also a transgender rights activist, followed the guidelines correctly. The medical school officials didn’t elaborate on how they came to their conclusions. The student, who was aspiring to become a medical doctor, said: “I never intended to harm the patient. I am truly sorry for poorly representing our school and our health system.”
