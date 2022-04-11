ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Toxic lead still poisoning thousands of Midwestern kids

 2 days ago
Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri had some of the highest rates of elevated blood lead levels in children. When the pediatrician recommended Lisa Pascoe have her then-toddler tested for lead poisoning, she thought there was no way he could be at risk. Everything in her South St. Louis home had been...

ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

