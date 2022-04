NEW YORK — When Rosario Moreno got off at the Sunset Park station at 7 a.m. Tuesday to go to the laundromat where she’s worked for 11 years, it was like any other morning. Moreno, 57, described the area as quiet until later that morning, when multiple people were shot and several "undetonated devices" were found at the subway station.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO