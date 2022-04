One of the last remaining familial links to legendary Lubbock musician Buddy Holly is gone. Thursday afternoon, the Buddy Holly Center announced the passing of Larry Holley, one of Buddy Holly's older brothers. Holley was 96 years old. (Note: the Holley family name was always spelled with an 'e' at the end. Buddy's spelling for his last name changed when he signed his first record contract.)

