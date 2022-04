Chenango Valley took care of business on the road, beating the Eagles 12-7. The teams were only two goals apart to start the second, but CV went on a three-goal run with Aiden Granger, Dominic Bevilacqua, and Alex Jacobs finding the back of the net. Whitney Point stopped the bleeding with two goals, one coming with only seven seconds until the half. In the second, the Warriors added to their lead, taking down the Eagles 12-7.

WHITNEY POINT, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO