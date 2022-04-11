New McCarley Street Railroad Crossing Is Open

NEW BERN, N.C. – Norfolk Southern Railroad will perform maintenance to its railroad tracks, necessitating a detour next week for New Bern drivers. On Monday, South Glenburnie Road near Neuse Boulevard (N.C. 55) is scheduled to be closed. Drivers will use N.C. 55, Simons Street and Oaks Road to access either side of South Glenburnie […]
Garner, N.C. — Contractors performing repair work will close the railroad crossings in and around the town of Garner starting on Tuesday morning. A news release from the town states the closings are expected to last several days. Drivers will need to find alternate routes that do not include the crossings while the work is underway.
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - “When we can’t turn off Esters onto Main because of some idiots not stopping and adhering to the signs, it’s a big frustration for us,” said Biloxi resident Cheryl Thompson. Monday afternoon, an 18-wheeler forced drivers to take an alternate route. The...
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Canadian National Railroad has announced their intent to close their crossing at Crumstown Trail for repairs beginning Wednesday, March 23. They anticipate the repairs to extend through a 2 week period which would place the re-opening of the crossing around April 6. Detours will...
NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Natchez celebrated the new $14 million renovation of Natchez Rail. Every bridge from Natchez to Brookhaven, Miss. is now brand new with steel reinforcements, allowing Natchez to ship railroad cars to any location on the eastern seaboard. The city is excited by the opportunities the railroad renovations will […]
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There will be another day of railroad crossing work in New Bern on Wednesday. The city says the North Carolina Railroad needs more time to finish its work on the South Glenburnie Road crossing. That crossing was closed all day Monday, and then the railroad worked...
KENT, Wash. — Authorities said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train at a railroad crossing in Kent Friday evening. The Kent Police Department said they are investigating a pedestrian accident involving a train at the Burlington Northern Railroad crossing. Authorities did not provide any information on the victim killed.
