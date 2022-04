LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced Monday to up to eight years in prison for the possession and distribution of illicit narcotics. Santana Gipson was also fined $20,000 for distributing what Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca King-Newman called a “large amount of fentanyl pills, the likes of which have been plaguing this community for some time.”

LIMA, OH ・ 29 DAYS AGO