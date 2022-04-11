ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CMT Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

 1 day ago

Cowboy meets couture! Danielle Bradbery and more stars put their spin on country chic while walking the 2022 CMT Music Awards red carpet.

From the moment celebrities arrived at the Nashville awards show on Monday, April 11, it was clear that the musicians knew how to bring the heat — and the killer fashion.

With style icons like Carrie Underwood and Maren Morris in attendance, the CMT red carpet was the place to be on Monday night.

For the second year in a row, Kelsea Ballerini cohosted the star-studded event. In 2021, the "Half of My Hometown" songstress, 28, ran the show alongside country crooner Kane Brown .

On Monday, however, she shared the hosting duties with Hollywood star Anthony Mackie . Her male counterpart wasn’t the only switch for this year’s show as Ballerini tested positive for COVID-19 days prior to the event, causing her to co-run the show from her home in Tennessee. (Brown, 28, later stepped in to help cohost country music's biggest night alongside Ballerini's newest partner.)

Due to the cohosting shakeup, the “Heartfirst” singer had to forgo the red carpet, but she still participated during the actual show.

Ballerini's fellow musicians , however, didn’t disappoint when they attended the Nashville event. Bradbery, for starters, made fans do serious double take when she arrived on Monday. The former Voice winner, 25, looked fierce in a red crop top and cream skirt.

Morris, 32, donned a similar crop top style as she posed on the carpet with her husband, Ryan Hurd , just days after celebrating her birthday. The "Her" songstress looked sexy in a silver, sparkly Rasario top and red skirt with Norman Silverman jewels.

Jessie James Decker , for her part, opted for a form-fitting nude frock that showed off her toned legs. The 33-year-old singer made the CMTs the ultimate date night, bringing husband Eric Decker as her plus one.

Keep scrolling to see the awe-inspiring glitz, glamour and gowns from the 2022 CMT Music Awards red carpet:

