The state's projected dollar figure for all of 2022 could easily go up in smoke in the next few months. Figures have been released for the first quarter of 2022 for Montana's recreational cannabis sales. And according to Associated Press, they are outpacing projections by a substantial margin. They are even outpacing original projections, which were dialed down about 35%, as the number-crunchers felt they were too high. No pun intended.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO