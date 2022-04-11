ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Q&A with Vandana Kumar: INN Case Study

By Staff Writer
indiacurrents.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Q&A is part of a new INN series on how nonprofit news outlets serve communities of color. Size of outlet as of January 2022: 3.5 full-time employees. Outlet launch year: 1987 as a print magazine, 2019 as a digital nonprofit. Vandana, please tell us a bit about your...

indiacurrents.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalpana Mohan
creators.com

Message From Ukraine -- Nukes Do Deter

When he arrived at Christ the Savior Cathedral to pay his respects to the ultra-nationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky, who had died of COVID-19, Russian President Vladimir Putin carried a clutch of red roses. The man beside him was carrying a briefcase. That briefcase appeared to be Russia's version of the "football"...
POLITICS
Nature.com

Calculation model and experimental study of the collapse strength of titanium alloy tubing and casing

Titanium alloy has become a promising candidate material for oil country tubular goods (OCTGs) in harsh service environments owing to its high specific strength, low density, low elastic modulus, excellent toughness, excellent anti-fatigue and corrosion resistance. However, because the high-quality natural gas resources in China are mainly concentrated deep underground, titanium alloy tubing and casing will bear great external pressure loads underground, so the collapse strength of titanium alloy tubing and casing is very important for the safety of the string in the well. In this paper, a new collapse strength calculation model, the strength collapse criterion model (SCM), was proposed for titanium alloy tubing and casing. 35 different specifications of titanium alloy tubing and casing were selected for the full-scale collapse tests to verify the reliability of the established SCM model. Furthermore, the effect of different key parameters (such as strength, ovality, eccentricity and residual stress) on collapse strength of titanium alloy pipes were investigated systematically and compared with the same specifications of steel pipes. The strength collapse criterion model and analysis results can provide a technical reference for the design and use of titanium alloy OCTGs in the petroleum and natural gas industries.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crowdsourcing#Community Journalism#Q A#Ceo News#Outlet#India Currents#Indian Americans
Reuters

Japan, U.S. to hold finance ministers' meeting next week - Kyodo

TOKYO, April 15 (Reuters) - Japan and the United States are likely to hold a bilateral finance ministers' meeting next week on the sidelines of the Group of 20 gathering to be held in Washington, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday. Both governments are currently negotiating the exact date for...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
bloomberglaw.com

As Companies End Vaccine Mandates, Workers Are Becoming Enraged

A third of employers with mandates say they’re dropping them. that’s hiring unvaccinated workers again. Nearly a third of employers who previously required Covid shots have dropped or plan to drop the requirement, according to a forthcoming survey. Yet as virus rates appear to ebb and companies loosen...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘We’ve been trying warn you for so many decades’: Nasa climate scientist breaks down in tears at protest

In an emotional speech last week in Los Angeles, Nasa scientist Peter Kalmus implored people to listen to the dire warnings of climate change experts.“We’re going to lose everything,” Kalmus said in a video of the moment. “And we’re not joking, we’re not lying, we’re not exaggerating.”Dr Kalmus, a climate scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, was participating in a protest organized by Scientist Rebellion as part of a global day of action by scientists around the world. His protest in LA involved scientists chaining themselves to the doors of a JPMorgan Chase building.“I’m here because scientists...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Boss criticised for telling employee to postpone their vacation: ‘Don’t let them do this to your life’

A boss has been criticised for asking an employee to postpone their vacation, as the company would be left short-staffed during the worker’s time off. In a recent Reddit post shared in the Subreddit “Antiwork,” u/Prestigious-Rumfield shared a screenshot of a message from their boss. The caption reads: “Just got this email, guess I can say bye bye to my vacation.”At the start of the email, the boss noted that there was “a bit of an issue with” the employee’s “time off”. The employer expressed how one of the company’s workers has a “surgery” planned and will not be...
ECONOMY
MedicalXpress

Massive recall of chocolate products due to outbreak of monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium in 10 European countries

An outbreak of monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium in 10 European countries with 150 reported cases, predominantly affecting young children, has been linked to chocolate products produced by a large multinational company. Since the identification of the first cases in the United Kingdom (UK) in February 2022, one of the most extensive withdrawals of chocolate products in European commercial history has taken place. Given the approach of Easter, the widespread product distribution, and the vulnerability of the affected population, early and effective real-time sharing of microbiological and epidemiological information has been of critical importance in managing this serious food-borne incident.
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy