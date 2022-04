Thomas F. Pessel, 96, of Sea Girt, New Jersey, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at his home. Born November 28, 1925 in Princeton, Tom grew up in Hopewell. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and proudly served during WWII from 1944-1946. After his honorable discharge Tom finished high school at The Drew School in San Francisco and then graduated from Syracuse University in 1951.

