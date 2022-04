The Bowie Baysox held on for a one-run win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Wednesday night at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, plating a go-ahead run in the seventh inning as part of a 4-3 win. Jordan Westburg clubbed his third home run of the season early, but the biggest contribution came out of the bullpen from Ryan Watson. The Bowie right-hander spun four perfect innings of relief to earn the win.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO