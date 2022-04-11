‘RHOC’ Alum Vicki Gunvalson’s Ex-Fiance Steve Lodge Marries Janis Carlson in ‘Incredible Wedding,’ His 4th

Fourth time’s the charm? Vicki Gunvalson ’s ex-fiancé, Steve Lodge , married Janis Carlson in an “incredible” wedding, marking his fourth trip down the aisle.

“Perfect weather, spectacular view, wonderful guests, memorable ceremony, sensational food and plenty of wine; And of course my beautiful wife,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum’s former partner, 63, captioned a selfie video of him and his bride via Instagram on Monday April 11. “All made for an incredible wedding. Thanks to all that helped make it one of a kind. We are now Mr & Mrs Steve Chavez Lodge."

The politician — who ran for governor of California in 2021 — couldn't help but show off the breathtaking view. "We are married," he announced in the clip, panning the camera over Carlson in her wedding dress as the two smiled and kissed in the glow of a neon sunset.

Steve Lodge and Janis Carlson Courtesy of Steve Lodge/Instagram

Lodge and Gunvalson, 60, called off their engagement in September 2021 after six years of dating. “Steve broke up with Vicki while she was filming the [ Real Housewives ] spinoff show in the Berkshires,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time. “After he told her this, she was traumatized. It ruined her." In October 2021, she accused him of being unfaithful.

Just three months later after their breakup, Lodge popped the question to Carlson .

“We are completely head over heels in love and can’t wait to be husband and wife. Janis is a beautiful person, inside and out,” he told Us in January 2021. “We have incredible chemistry, we’re very compatible, emotionally connected and have mutual respect for each other. We are equally yoked and look forward to happiness.”

For her part, the reality star — who called her ex a “fame whore” to Us after he announced the engagement — has a new man in her life and she couldn’t be happier.

“He’s the first man that has ever really treated me to anything. He’s like, ‘I got that. You’re not paying for that.’ I’m like, ‘Are you, like, real?’” she gushed in February on Access Hollywood ’s “Housewives Nightcap” show about her new beau. “He’s freaking incredible.” (The TV personality has not yet revealed her boyfriend’s name.)

That same month, Gunvalson became a nana for the fourth time when her daughter, Briana Culberson , gave birth to a daughter, Cora Rose. Culberson is also the mother of sons Troy, 9, Owen, 7, and Hank, 17 months, with husband Ryan Culberson .

The Coto Insurance founder shares Briana, 34, and son Michael Wolfsmith Jr. , 35, with ex-husband Michael Wolfsmith , whom she divorced in 1991 after nearly 10 years of marriage. Three years later, she tied the knot with Donn Gunvalson , whom she divorced in 2014 after 20 years of marriage.