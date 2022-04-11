Everything Kim Kardashian and Her Family Have Said About Kanye West on ‘The Kardashians’

Another angle. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had already split when filming for The Kardashians began, but the rapper is still a big presence on the show.

"Kanye and I are still going through a divorce now," the Skims founder, 41, said during the debut episode of the Hulu series , which premieres on Thursday, April 14. "We're just trying to figure it out. How to be good parents to our kids together, how to be good friends to each other. Our ultimate goal no matter what is just happiness and following that, whatever that looks like."

When the Kardashian-Jenner family's new show began filming in September 2021, the Grammy winner, 44, and the Selfish author were seemingly on great terms. One month before The Kardashians began production, the beauty mogul made a surprise appearance — in a wedding gown — at one of the listening parties for West's album Donda .

“Kim supports Kanye and was happy to be on stage in a wedding dress,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2021. “She has always respected his art and ideas and was all in for the performance.”

After the KKW Beauty founder started dating Pete Davidson , however, West began publicly claiming that he wanted to reconcile with Kardashian, with whom he shares children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

“ SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off and I never have seen the papers. We’re not even divorced,” he said during a November 2021 appearance on the "Drink Champs" podcast, referring to his ex's Saturday Night Live hosting gig the month prior. “So how we — because [it’s] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents — I want us to be together.” (The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum filed for divorce from the Yeezy designer in February 2021.)

A judge declared Kardashian legally single in March and restored her maiden name, but West's public feud with Davidson , 28, continued to escalate. “The boyfriend texts me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife,” the "Heartless" musician said in a since-deleted Instagram video that same month. "I fought it publicly for a year and a half. I’ve been dragged how she’s not my wife, she don’t have [my] last name and now he's texting me, bragging about how he’s in bed with my wife and I’m like well, ‘Who’s watching my children?’ if he [is] texting me, bragging about being in bed with my wife.”

