Dreamstate Harbor Reveals Lineup for Debut Edition

Muni Long has entered into a partnership with Def Jam Recordings that includes the “Hrs and Hrs” hitmaker’s imprint Supergiant Records, Billboard can confirm. While spending nearly a decade as an independent artist, the 33-year-old singer (real name Priscilla Renea Hamilton) released three EPs in 2020 and 2021 — Black Like This, Nobody Knows and Public Displays of Affection — under a new name Muni Long and under her own imprint Supergiant Records, which she co-founded with her husband Raysean Hairston and her co-manager Rashad Tyler. “A supergiant is like the biggest star in the galaxy. I just thought that was incredible, the metaphor, and that’s really what we’re trying to do,” said Long of her label during Billboard‘s Twitter Spaces conversation about Black independent musicians last month. She is also managed by Chris Anokute, and Long partnered with J.R. McKee and Drew de Leon of MPR Global Distribution, LLC to distribute the music.

MUSIC ・ 23 DAYS AGO