In a memorable 2021-22 season, the Toronto Maple Leafs have solidified their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the sixth straight season. Despite some questionable play at certain points, the Maple Leafs have proved to be a dominant force and a team that can keep up against the best in the NHL. Auston Matthews surpassed Rick Vaive’s franchise record of goals in single season and Mitch Marner is closing in on a 100-point season with a phenomenal second half, despite being in COVID-19 protocol and a slow start to the season.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO