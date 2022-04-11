ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, OR

Seed to Supper classes slated for Columbia County starting April

By Scott Keith
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

These free classes teach gardening techniques. St. Helens classes will be held at the fairgrounds.

If you have never considered yourself a "green thumb," you might get inspired by attending Seed to Supper classes throughout Columbia County.

According to Debi Brimacombe, who serves as a gardening volunteer, St. Helens classes are free and will be held at the demonstration garden at the Columbia County Fairgrounds, beginning Thursday, April 28 and extending through July 7.

While Seed to Supper training materials and support is provided by the Oregon State University Extension Service, many counties have an additional level of organization, such as the Columbia County Master Gardeners Association.

The mission of the Columbia County organization, according to Brimacombe, is to educate people in the art of gardening. The local association helps fund gardens throughout the county with such items as tools, supplies and fertilizers.

Brimacombe said Seed to Supper is basically beginning gardening for vegetables and small fruits. It started out in 2016 as a collaboration between Oregon State and the Oregon Food Bank, "to help low-income families stretch their budget," she explained.

Brimacombe continued, "Traditionally, we've done a class in every community in the county."

She said organizers held classes on Zoom last year.

This year, however, Seed to Supper classes have been scheduled in Clatskanie, Vernonia, and St. Helens.

"We'll teach hands-on in the demo garden and … hope that other people can come there and see what's possible through the class," said Brimacombe, who has been a Master Gardener since 2011.

Brimacombe said students will learn "everything from how big a tomato plant gets to how to keep the bugs away from your plants."

Other topics include planning and plotting your garden; understanding soil, compost and fertilizer; planting techniques such as when to use seeds; and when to plant starts.

Chip Bubl, a Master Gardener himself and Oregon State's longtime extension agent in Columbia County, speaks highly of Brimacombe's efforts to teach the community about gardening techniques.

"Debi went through our Master Gardener training and has become an outstanding volunteer," Bubl said. "She is very sort of scientifically focused, but also really knowledgeable about how much depth people need to get on a given topic, depending upon their skill sets and their questions."

If you are new to gardening, there are advantages to taking up the hobby.

"There are so many advantages, but one of the major advantages is you have very fresh food, if all things go well," Bubl said. "Typically, we try to work with some of the easier-to-grow plant material, to start with."

Gardening can be a relaxing experience, Bubl said, when the weather cooperates. Extreme weather events — like the unusual mid-April snowfall on Monday, April 11; or worse, the deadly "heat dome" that brought record highs to northwest Oregon last June — are challenging.

"Last year, when we had 116 degrees, that was very stressful for people that were gardening," Bubl said. "But by far, the bulk of the experience for people, once they have the confidence to garden, and they find they like it, they will do it for a lifetime."

Bubl said not only can gardeners provide fresh food for themselves, but they can provide fresh produce for their extended family or neighbors.

"Gardeners, I've found from my experience, are very giving people, both with the produce itself and the skills that they've learned," Bubl said.

Seed to Supper classes in St. Helens will be held 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays in the garden at the fairgrounds, located at 58892 Saulser Road in St. Helens.

Six-week Seed to Supper classes are also available in Vernonia on Mondays, from April 18 through May 23, at the Vernonia Christian Center. The class hours in Vernonia are from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Registration is currently open. For more information, email Brimacombe at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 503-543-3294.

