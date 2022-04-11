ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

HBO Max Announces ‘The Batman’ Streaming Premiere Date

By Matt Singer
Mix 97.9 FM
Mix 97.9 FM
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

This is not just a signal, it’s a warning: If you’re waiting for The Batman to come to streaming, its premiere date is just one week away. Matt Reeves’ reinvention of DC Comics’ Dark Knight is still playing in theaters — in fact it made another $6.5 million last weekend alone...

mix979fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

Here's the best look yet at Green Lantern in the Snyder Cut of Justice League

Green Lantern actor Wayne T. Carr has revealed what his take on John Stewart looked like in his scrapped Snyder Cut appearance. In the picture, which you can see below, Carr wields the famous green ring against a backdrop of the Northern Lights. "Give the fans what they want- JL 2/3 #RestoreTheSnyderVerse In brightest day…" he captioned the picture.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe Kravitz
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Joe Barton
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Terence Winter
Person
John Turturro
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Paul Dano
Person
Andy Serkis
Deadline

Netflix Sets Feature Take Of ‘Irredeemable’ & ‘Incorruptible’ Graphic Novel Series With Jeymes Samuel Directing, Kemp Powers Writing, Jay-Z & James Lassiter Producing

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is developing a live-action feature take of the bestselling Boom! Studios comic series Irredeemable and its sister title Incorruptible with BAFTA-winning The Harder They Fall filmmaker Jeymes Samuel directing, Oscar-nominated scribe Kemp Powers writing and producers Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter and James Lassiter on board. Samuel will also produce. Carter and Lassiter will produce through their overall deal at the streamer with Stephen Christy and Ross Richie from Boom! Studios. Powers and Adam Yoelin will serves as EPs. In the graphic novel series, when the world’s most powerful and beloved superhero, the god-like Plutonian, inexplicably begins slaughtering...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022

If you’re daunted by the prospect of finding a movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best movies newly added to the streaming service in March 2022. Sometimes the easiest way to find a great film to watch is to rummage through the new additions, and below we’ve got a little something for everyone – there’s a newly released documentary, an inspiring classic, a laugh-out-loud comedy, a sci-fi blockbuster, a little-seen indie, an A-list rom-com and a paperback thriller.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Adam Project’ Soars: Ryan Reynolds Becomes Only Actor With 3 Films on Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 List (Exclusive)

Ryan Reynolds has added another feather to his cap. In its first three weeks of play on Netflix, his new movie The Adam Project has already cracked the streamer’s list of the top 10 most popular English-language films produced by Netflix. It now ranks at No. 7 (and could still move up).More from The Hollywood Reporter'A Madea Homecoming,' 'Free Guy' Enjoy Billion-Plus Minutes Viewed Streaming DebutsRyan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $500,000 to Indigenous-Focused Safe Water CharityLive-Action 'Voltron' Movie, With Rawson Marshall Thurber to Direct, Ignites Bidding War (Exclusive) With the new ranking, revealed on Tuesday, Reynolds has become the only actor...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Surprising Will Smith Movie Is Dominating on Netflix

Will Smith has a unique standing in the blockbuster landscape, with the actor starring in hit films for decades. In recent years, the actor has taken on some particularly interesting projects — and it looks like one is a bonafide hit while streaming on Netflix. According to Netflix's Weekly Top 10 list for their most-watched programs across the world, Smith's 2018 action film Gemini Man is the third most-watched film for the week of March 14th through March 20th. Their statistics reveal that the film was streamed for 11.84 million hours just within that week, second only to Netflix originals The Adam Project (85.36 million) and Rescued by Ruby (19.94 million). This might be particularly surprising to some, given the film's underwhelming box office returns when it was initially released.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Comics#Hbo#Riddler
BGR.com

HBO Max vs Netflix: All the most exciting HBO Max 2022 releases

The Matrix 4 was finally released this past December and so many people were blown away. Neo was back in action and plenty more fan-favorite characters were also back for The Matrix: Resurrections. And the best part was the fact that the new Matrix movie opens the door for more exciting sequels. But there was also something else about the movie that was fantastic: it hit HBO Max on the very same day that premiered in theaters! That’s crazy, and it’s just one more reason that the HBO Max vs Netflix debate is heating up.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘Chief Of War’: Jason Momoa To Star/Write Hawaiian Historical Series At Apple TV+

Jason Momoa is one of the more in-demand actors in Hollywood that have been able to juggle television series and film. With his Apple TV+ show “See,” appearing in multiple Netflix films like the upcoming fantasy film “Slumberland” from director Francis Lawrence, the supporting role in Denis Villeneuve‘s Oscar-winning epic “Dune,” and finishing up James Wan‘s “Aquaman” sequel in the United Kingdom, Momoa has been working non-stop for the last two years. And now, he’s looking to continue that established relationship with Apple and is taking a rather large creative role in a new project.
TV SERIES
Cleveland.com

HBO Max, Discovery+ to combine into a single streaming service as part of merger

WarnerMedia’s new streaming service is going to offer everything cable once did: the newest movies, home renovation shows and Guy Fieri. The company’s merger with Discovery, expected to go through within the next month, will also see both streaming services — HBO Max and Discovery+ — combine into a “blowout” product, Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels confirmed Monday.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
AM 1390 KRFO

Robert Downey Is Making ‘Sherlock Holmes’ Shows For HBO Max

The Sherlock Holmes franchise, starring Robert Downey Jr. as the iconic private detective and Jude Law as his sidekick Dr. Watson, has been stalled out for several years. The series produced two financially successful movies about a decade ago; the first in 2009 and the sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, in 2011. A third film was supposedly in development, and in fact at one point it even had a scheduled release in December 2020, Obviously, that never happened and to date, the film has never gone into production.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
CNET

HBO Max: The 22 Best Movies to Watch

Looking for a movie to spend your evening with? You've arrived at the right place. Let's look at what's hitting HBO Max each week, as well as the service's handful of best originals, which you can peruse below. If you're still searching for something to watch, the platform also offers loads of classics from the Criterion Collection.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

'Ms. Marvel' Reveals First Trailer and Premiere Date on Disney Plus

Ms. Marvel is the latest original MCU series to make its way to Disney+. Ahead of its June premiere, the streaming platform debuted the trailer and poster for the upcoming superhero saga starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. A Muslim American teenager and avid gamer obsessed with...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Breaks Record with 4th Week at #1 on PVOD Charts

Click here to read the full article. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony/$19.99) retains its spot as #1 on all three VOD charts for a fourth week, a record since IndieWire started tracking home viewing. Next week, the film could extend its streak — but expect that to be the end with the impending debut of Warner Bros.’ “The Batman.” Sources with knowledge of Warners’ plans indicate “The Batman” will be made available on PVOD April 18 — the same day it starts streaming on HBO Max. Even a blockbuster of this size ($359 million in, still grossing $6.5 million for #5...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, March 17

The most-watched movies on Netflix include The Adam Project, A Walk Among the Tombstones, and Shrek. The Adam Project, Netflix's new action comedy from two of its top producers, star Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy (Stranger Things), tallied over 92 million hours viewed in its first weekend of release. according to Netflix's weekly Global Top 10 rankings. That's less than Red Notice and Don't Look Up, Netflix's top 2 movies ever, but more than The Unforgivable, the only other Netflix movie to crack the most-watched list in the past year. So it's on pace to be somewhere around the fifth most-watched Netflix movie in its first four weeks of release ever. Not bad for such a forgettable movie. It's still at No. 1 on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list for Thursday, March 17. Other films in the top 5 include Liam Neeson action flick A Walk Among the Tombstones at No. 2, the first two Shrek movies at Nos. 3 and 4, and Gerard Butler action flick London Has Fallen at No. 5. Liam Neeson and Gerard Butler should team up. They could call it Atlantis Has Been Taken, or something like that.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Makes Netflix History With The Adam Project

Ryan Reynolds recently made Netflix history thanks to the success of his latest Netflix movie release, The Adam Project. Within the first three weeks of its release, the sci-fi film about a time-travelling fighter pilot who crash-lands in 2022 and teams up with his 12-year-old self for a mission to save the future, climbed into the the top 10 most popular English-language Netflix Original movies.
TV & VIDEOS
Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix979fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy