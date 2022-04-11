ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL draft: Greg Dulcich scouting report

By Natalie Miller
 3 days ago
A former walk-on who developed into one of the best tight end prospects in the 2022 NFL draft, UCLA’s Greg Dulcich will look to continue that growth at the next level.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bruins’ pass-catching weapon:

Vitals

Height: 6-4

Weight: 243

Class: Redshirt Junior

40 time: 4.69

Strengths

Last year, Dulcich racked up over 700 yards and five touchdowns, proving to be a vertical threat for the Bruins, and becoming one of their top weapons through the air. He has excellent size for the position, and can play the traditional tight end role, H-back, or be detached out in the slot, bringing plenty of versatility to the NFL.

Dulcich is excellent when it comes to beat the press and getting free against bump-and-run coverage, bringing physicality into his start-up, and using his hands to free himself from the line of scrimmage. Against zone coverage, he has a solid release, quickly slipping into the next level with long strides that can lull a linebacker into a false sense of security.

His hands are strong at the catch point, and he’s excellent with contested catches, using tight body control and an attacking mindset to go after the ball. After the catch, Dulcich’s physicality shines through, fighting for every yard and using his big body to break tackles with excellent balance and sturdiness. He can be a serious threat to break off the long play or explode vertically.

In the run game, Dulcich is a willing blocker who sticks his face in the business of defensive linemen. His strength and physicality show up here, as well, with room to grow as a blocker at the next level.

Weaknesses

While the passion and adamancy is certainly there as a blocker, Dulcich’s biggest flaws come in that area. His hand placement, knee bend, and technique needs a lot of work for him to be a reliable and consistent blocker. He’ll need to learn how to use his strong hands and bullish strength to leverage and push at the next level, though he has shown he will certainly be willing and able to absorb that coaching and digest it.

He did have a few concertation drops in college, but that should be easily corrected over time. He has natural hands, and should be able to have the drops drilled out of him.

Projection

Dulcich is just scratching the surface of his career as a tight end. With great physicality and a desire to learn and grow at the position, with already great production, he should have no problem making an impact as a rotational tight end right away. Teams will be eager to see if they can develop his blocking ability, and lean into his athleticism to create a valuable weapon for the passing game. He should be one of the first tight ends off the board.

