Tampa, FL

You'll Feel Like You're Inside A Coloring Book At This Brand New '2D' Florida Café

By Jenna Kelley
 2 days ago
A blank page, a sharpie and a notebook are all you need when you're inspired. A coffee and a pastry will make you feel ready for the day. Mix these concepts together and BAM! You have the 2D Café.

In St. Petersburg, FL you can quite literally "be the art" as you step into the black and white shop. With an eclectic backdrop, the customers and the food become the focal point of the restaurant, bringing the cartoon-styled walls to life.

The walls are original work from local Tampa artist, Chad Mize. In fact, he drew on the entire restaurant. From the murals on the walls to the lined furniture chairs, he brought his sharpie and paint and took on one of the largest business projects he had to date.

Owner, Maria Merello, got the entrepreneurial itch on her travels to Tokyo, Japan, where she saw a similar dine-in place. She told the Tampa Bay Times that she wanted to bring an immersive experience to a vibrant city like Tampa. An added bonus has to be its Instagram-worthy photos!

The two-dimensional coffee shop is located at 2105 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg and word is already out on the street as the doors opened this past week.

People are lined up on Wednesdays-Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. so they can feel like they're a doodle drawn on a page.

Tampa Bay foodies are already all over the scene, as they drink coffee, eat pastries, and take photos and videos of an experience like no other.

It's really going to make you do a double-take!

