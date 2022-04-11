ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Watch: “You cannot play 20 players at once” – Kovacic denies he was unhappy after surprise benching

Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe were surprised to see Mateo Kovacic on the bench against Brentford last weekend, but we were sure he was just being rested for the Real...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Players Were Bothered Because Of LeBron James' Body Language After Russell Westbrook's Poor Plays: "James' Shoulders Would Slump And His Head Would Hang After Botched Opportunities To Score Or Defend."

LeBron James is done for this season, his Los Angeles Lakers didn't qualify for the postseason, and the franchise has to now focus on how they can get better moving forward and ensure that they don't have the same issues they did this year again. A big factor in their future will be the fate of Russell Westbrook, who LeBron James spoke about loving as a teammate in his exit interview on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Real Madrid vs Chelsea LIVE: Champions League result and final score after Karim Benzema goal in extra time

Follow live reaction after Chelsea were denied one of the great Champions League comebacks against Real Madrid as Karim Benzema’s extra-time winner settled a thrilling Champions League quarter-final tie in the Bernabeu.The European champions were two goals down following last week’s 3-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge but Mason Mount’s strike on 15 minutes gave the Blues the perfect start.Antonio Rudiger then levelled the tie after half-time with a header at the back post, before Timo Werner’s deflected finish stunned the hosts as Chelsea led on aggregate.But substitute Rodrygo responded to pull Real Madrid level five minutes later and force extra time, where Karim Benzema put his side ahead with another headed goal in the tie. It means Real Madrid will advance to the semi-finals, where they will face either Manchester City or rivals Atletico. Follow reaction to a classic Champions League quarter-final below: Read More Chelsea denied heroic comeback as Karim Benzema settles Champions League thriller
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Real Madrid show how Champions League ‘magic’ makes a difference on the game’s greatest stage

If Chelsea were left wondering how exactly they’d gone out of the Champions League at the Bernabeu, their manager actually summed it up with mostly searing clarity.“We were unlucky,” Thomas Tuchel began. “We got beaten by pure individual quality, quality of conversion, on our mistakes. Two mistakes, that you can’t have against Real Madrid. We deserved to go through.”Although some of his words were understandably ungracious, Tuchel touched on a few truths. They were not just truths of the night, but also the Champions League as a whole. Real Madrid have proven them more than anyone else.For one, for all...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Brentford#Same Mistake
Daily Mail

Antonio Rudiger's future to accelerate in the coming week after Chelsea's Champions League exit with Real Madrid, PSG and Manchester United interested in signing the defender who is out of contract this summer

The future of Antonio Rudiger will accelerate in the next seven days following Chelsea’s heartbreaking Champions League exit. The Germany defender was inspirational in the Blues' stirring comeback against Real Madrid on Tuesday night, even scoring in the 3-2 loss in Spain. Ironically, Real Madrid, along with Paris Saint-Germain,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Atletico Madrid’s partial stadium ban OVERTURNED with full capacity expected for Man City Champions League crunch clash

ATLETICO MADRID's partial stadium ban for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Manchester City has been overturned. Uefa ordered a partial closure of the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium after a small number of Atletico fans were caught on camera performing Nazi salutes in the first leg of their clash with the Premier League champions.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Watch: Luka Modric names Chelsea as the “hardest team to play against”

Luka Modric was Chelsea’s nemesis last night, dragging a tired Real Madrid past the Blues with a single moment of genius from the outside of his right foot. Despite being the man to put us out, he was more than willing to give us credit, and in his interview with BT Sport after the game he named Chelsea the “hardest team to play against” in their current form.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Barcelona boss Xavi claims Real Madrid and Villarreal's Champions League heroics prove LaLiga 'is NOT far behind the Premier League'... as he insists they're not under pressure to win the Europa League after rivals' success

Real Madrid and Villarreal reaching the Champions League semi finals this week showed the strength of LaLiga, Barcelona manager Xavi said on Wednesday as he eyes a return to Europe's elite competition next season. Real knocked out holders Chelsea while Villarreal stunned German champions Bayern Munich to reach the last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘Not easy’ to discuss Armando Broja’s future with Chelsea, Ralph Hasenhuttl admits

Ralph Hasenhuttl admits Southampton are struggling to find the right person to speak with at Chelsea regarding the future of loan star Armando Broja.Striker Broja has shone for Saints this season and is poised to return for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Arsenal after being ineligible for last weekend’s 6-0 thrashing at the hands of his parent club.Manager Hasenhuttl has regularly spoken of his desire to prolong the 20-year-old’s stay at St Mary’s beyond this campaign.But, with Chelsea’s future clouded in uncertainty amid ongoing takeover talks, the Austrian concedes his club will have to remain patient for the time being...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘I thought, this is it’: Timo Werner believed he had sent Chelsea into Champions League semi-finals

Timo Werner has admitted to thinking his goal in the Bernabeu had floored Real Madrid in Tuesday’s breathless Champions League quarter-final second leg.Chelsea prevailed 3-2 in Madrid but exited the competition 5-4 on aggregate after extra time.Werner struck midway through the second half to put Chelsea into a 3-0 lead, with the Blues shaking off Marcos Alonso’s disallowed goal in style.Germany forward Werner’s strike put Chelsea 4-3 ahead on aggregate, after Madrid had claimed a dominant 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge in the first leg.Just when the Blues looked to close out a remarkable comeback victory however, Luka Modric conjured...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy