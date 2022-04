Ralph Hasenhuttl admits Southampton are struggling to find the right person to speak with at Chelsea regarding the future of loan star Armando Broja.Striker Broja has shone for Saints this season and is poised to return for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Arsenal after being ineligible for last weekend’s 6-0 thrashing at the hands of his parent club.Manager Hasenhuttl has regularly spoken of his desire to prolong the 20-year-old’s stay at St Mary’s beyond this campaign.But, with Chelsea’s future clouded in uncertainty amid ongoing takeover talks, the Austrian concedes his club will have to remain patient for the time being...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 HOURS AGO