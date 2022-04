Large retailers across the US have begun rationing baby formula after a recall and supply chain issues caused shortages.In February, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning to consumers after baby formula manufacturer Abbott Nutrition recalled powdered formula, following reports that multiple babies had gotten sick with bacterial infections after consuming formula produced in its facility in Michigan.The formula was later linked to the deaths of two infants, with the FDA reporting in its findings in March that the formula maker failed to maintain sanitary conditions and procedures at its manufacturing plant.In addition to failing to maintain...

ECONOMY ・ 25 MINUTES AGO