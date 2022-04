Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St., will host a reception from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday for the virtual fifth annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit. The winners of the exhibit will be included in a slide show, and exhibit artists will attend. Beverages and light snacks, including vegan varieties, will be provided. The event is free and the public is invited. The entire exhibit is at climatecrisisartexhibit.org.

WACO, TX ・ 21 DAYS AGO