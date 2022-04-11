ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroeville, PA

Chevy Chase Reunited With His Griswold Family Over The Weekend

By Marvin Moore
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 1 day ago

Steel City Con in Monroeville, PA happened over the weekend and included what may be the largest Griswold Family Reunion on record. Guests at the convention included cast members from across the 'Vacation' movie franchise. Stars Chevy Chase (Clark Griswold) and Beverly D'Angelo (Ellen Griswold) were joined by Cousin Catherine actress Miriam Flynn and their kids from across all four movies, running 1983 - 1997. The following Griswold children were on hand: Anthony Michael Hall and Dana Barron (Rusty and Audrey in the original National Lampoon's Vacation), Jason Lively (Rusty in National Lampoon's European Vacation ), Ethan Embry and Marisol Nichols (Rusty and Audrey in Vegas Vacation ). Missing were National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation kids Juliette Lewis and Johnny Galecki and the late Dana Hill, who played Audrey in National Lampoon's European Vacation. The photos fans took with the whole group are pretty great.

Randy Quaid (Cousin Eddie) was scheduled to attend, but had to cancel at the last minute.

Some of these people haven't seen each other in decades... Only at #SteelCityCon

Posted by Steel City Con on Sunday, April 10, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35zsXL_0f686aLn00
Photo: Getty Images

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

