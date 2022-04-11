ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Howard University Hospital Nurses Declare Strike

By BreAnna Holmes
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NdonV_0f680YkT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SBEWk_0f680YkT00

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty


The Mecca is in hot water again. Nurses at Howard University Hospital are currently on strike.

The nurses are members of the D.C. Nurses Association and they are demanding a “fair contract and safe staffing to protect patients.” According to a news release from the D.C. Nurses Association, nurses have experienced cuts to shifts which “will reduce nurses, pharmacists, dietitians and social workers’ compensation and negatively affect retention at the hospital.” The union notes that healthcare professionals have already been struggling with understaffing over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes only a few weeks after Howard University Faculty went on strike for similar circumstances. The Nurses Association says the strike will last 24 hours.

source: wusa9

RELATED: New Lawsuit Claims Howard University Governing Board Is Illegally Excluding Alumni, Faculty & Students

RELATED: Howard University Faculty Announce Plan To Go On Strike

RELATED: Howard University Receives $2M Endowment For Black Press Archives Digitization Project

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

READ MORE :

Comments / 0

Related
knpr

Howard University faculty are threatening to strike over working conditions and wages

Hundreds of faculty members at Howard University in Washington, D.C., say they are threatening to go on strike next week over complaints of unfair working conditions. During a demonstration held on campus Wednesday, several university faculty members, students and alumni leaders rallied in support of the school's faculty as they argue what is low pay for non-tenured, full-time teaching faculty and adjunct professors.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Some Howard University Faculty Plan To Strike Next Week, Claiming The School Is Bargaining In Bad Faith

Howard University faculty member Anthony Jackson lives in Woodbridge, Virginia — 25 miles away from where he works. He earns just above the average salary for non-tenured, full-time lecturers, which his union says is roughly $50,000 per year. He says he knows colleagues who earn below that and live as far as Philadelphia, where the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $723 less.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#Mandel Ngan Getty#The Nurses Association#New Lawsuit Claims#Faculty Students
Virginia Mercury

With nowhere else to go, some Virginia foster children have been sleeping in government offices

Over a six-month period last year, 163 children in Virginia spent at least one night in hotels, emergency rooms or local government offices due to a shortage of foster homes and other permanent housing, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Friday. In response, Youngkin’s administration is launching a task force charged with bringing government partners together to […] The post With nowhere else to go, some Virginia foster children have been sleeping in government offices appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Vox

America needs more doctors and nurses to survive the next pandemic

Part of Pandemic-Proof, Future Perfect’s series on the upgrades we can make to prepare for the next pandemic. When Covid-19 first hit the US health care system, the biggest concerns about responding to the crisis were about physical infrastructure: Would hospitals have enough ventilators or physical space to care for a surge of patients? But the shortfalls that limited the American response were ultimately about the country’s human infrastructure: There were not enough nurses in hospitals, not enough staff in long-term care facilities, not enough public health workers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Texas girl at center of life support battle leaves hospital

A 3-year-old Texas girl whose mother has waged a court battle to keep doctors from removing her from life-sustaining treatment has improved enough that she was released from the hospital last week and will now be cared for at home, a group that's been advocating for her said.Texas Right to Life, the state's largest anti-abortion group, said this week that Tinslee Lewis' health had “so steadily improved” that she was released from Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth on April 7.“It’s encouraging to see that the family and the hospital did get to work together so much...
HEALTH
HIT Consultant

NCODA & XIFIN Launch Initiative to Expand Oncology Patient Care Options

– XIFIN has partnered with NCODA, Inc., a globally recognized association that develops unique resources to help medically integrated oncology teams deliver top-tier care. This new strategic partnership “NCODA Informatics Initiative Powered by VisualStrata” provides the use of VisualStrata as part of the NCODA membership. – As oncology...
CANCER
bloomberglaw.com

As Companies End Vaccine Mandates, Workers Are Becoming Enraged

A third of employers with mandates say they’re dropping them. that’s hiring unvaccinated workers again. Nearly a third of employers who previously required Covid shots have dropped or plan to drop the requirement, according to a forthcoming survey. Yet as virus rates appear to ebb and companies loosen...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

Why I opted for home birth as a Black woman

Laurel Gourrier, 34, is a doula and one of the women behind the podcast Birth Stories in Color, which she co-hosts with Danielle Jackson. Her first child was delivered in a hospital, an experience she says inspired her to become a birth worker. She chose to give birth to her next two children at home. Gourrier, who is based in Columbus, Ohio, but now temporarily lives in New Orleans, Louisiana, shared her story with TODAY for Black Maternal Health Week.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy