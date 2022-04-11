ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

Tilda Manor group home 911 call

12news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn April 2021, staff at the Tilda Manor...

www.12news.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gilbert, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
The Independent

Lucy Letby: Nurse accused of murdering eight babies ‘in year-long killing spree’ appears in court

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in a year-long killing spree has appeared in court ahead of her trial.Lucy Letby, 31, who pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to the eight murders plus 10 counts of attempted murder of babies, spoke only to confirm her identity and that she could hear proceedings as she appeared via videolink at Manchester Crown Court.Letby, currently being held at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, sat impassive throughout the 45-minute hearing as legal issues, which cannot be reported, were discussed between her lawyer Ben Myers QC and the judge Mr Justice Goss.The parents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Husband accused of murdering wife with help of his brother 'used her phone to send himself texts' saying: 'Don't contact me. I have a boyfriend and soon will leave infidel country'

A husband accused of murdering his wife took her phone and sent messages to himself claiming she 'had a boyfriend' and 'would leave the country', prosecutors have claimed. Nezam Salangy, 44, is alleged to have killed his wife Zobaidah at their pizza takeaway in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, in March 2020. His...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Group Home#911#Police
BET

Man Charged With Fatally Shooting His Former Girlfriend Outside Of Her Job

A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
AZFamily

Mesa family grieves teenage sister killed in motorcycle accident

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa family is grieving the death of their teenage sister, killed in a motorcycle accident. Police said 17-year-old Darling Santos was a passenger on the back of the motorcycle when the crash happened Saturday near Country Club Drive and Southern Avenue. “We’re all in...
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTAR.com

Bookkeeper accused of embezzling $5.3M from Tucson businesses, HOA in Mexico

PHOENIX — A bookkeeper from Tucson was indicted for allegedly embezzling $5.3 million from two Tucson-area businesses and from a homeowner’s association in Mexico, Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Friday. Helen Dahlstrom faces multiple charges, including counts of fraudulent schemes, theft, computer tampering, forgery and money laundering after...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Four young kids left without a father after QuikTrip shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four young children are without their father after he was shot and killed in broad daylight. This happened at a QuikTrip on 75th Avenue and Indian School Road. The family is struggling and heartbroken, but what makes this even harder for them to find closure is the fact that the gunman has still not been found.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

1 dead, 4 transported to hospital following crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a fatal collision that left a 46-year-old woman dead near 40th Street and Cactus Road Friday. Police said officers were called to the area and learned that an SUV with five people inside was traveling eastbound on Cactus when it struck a sedan that was attempting to turn southbound onto 40th Street.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead after early morning shooting in Phoenix

Police say the suspect, Richard Schaare of Payson, had a gun with officers arrived and refused to drop it. Police looking for suspect in deadly shooting at Phoenix apartment complex. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man at a Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy