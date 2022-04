Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Friday filed response papers to a defamation lawsuit launched against him by two 2020 Georgia election workers. One of the responses contains a stark and curious admission to what the defense calls “merely one element” of a defamation claim, but Giuliani’s lawyer otherwise vows to fight the overall allegations of liability and denies that Giuliani “lied” about the plaintiffs who are suing him.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO