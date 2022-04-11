ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga Reportedly Working on Music for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Movie

By Lauryn Snapp
 4 days ago
After taking home the 2019 trophy for Best Original Song for her song "Shallow" featured in the film, A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga is reportedly setting her sights on another Oscar win and is working on new music for the movie Top Gun: Maverick. In a now-viral video...

