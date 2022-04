WASHINGTON — A D.C. jury issued a unanimous verdict of guilty on all counts Monday for a former Virginia police officer charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Thomas Robertson was serving as an officer with the Rocky Mount Police Department on Jan. 6 when he and another officer, Jacob Fracker, traveled to D.C. to protest the certification of electoral college votes. In posts online, Robertson said having an election stolen from him was his "red line" and compared his service in the Middle East — where he was deployed as a soldier and then worked as a Department of Defense contractor — to what he anticipated would happen on Jan. 6.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO