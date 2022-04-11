ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tullahoma, TN

Early Voting begins Wednesday

By Lucky Knott
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Early voting for primary county elections will begin on Wednesday and run through April 28, 2022. Manchester and Tullahoma city elections, county general and state primaries...

