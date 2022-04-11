Robert Cristando: Limiting letters to 300 words should be more than enough

In a recent opinion column by Rep. Bill Taylor in the Aiken Standard on March 3, he said Article V provides a “way back to what Thomas Jefferson called 'the chains of the Constitution.'” I found that quote too as an extract from Thomas Jefferson’s Fair Copy of the Kentucky Resolutions of 1798. The actual quote references the choice men have made to confer power on the President in “form and substance of law & justice” to stop mischief of men by the Constitution. The Constitution is a framework for law and justice. Has he forgotten it has been amended 27 times to broaden the rights of citizens?

