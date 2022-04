Coachella will unveil a Vietnam War Memorial mural at Veterans Park on Thursday, officials announced today. The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the mural, located on Fourth Street between Orchard Street and Vine Avenue. The mural features six soldiers surrounded by the poem "Forgotten, Unforgettable," by Trino Del Toro. The piece was The post Vietnam Veterans mural to be unveiled in Coachella on Thursday appeared first on KESQ.

