The City of Staunton and the Staunton Downtown Development Association will resume Shop and Dine Out in Downtown on weekends beginning Friday, April 1. Beverley Street will close on Fridays at 4 p.m. and will remain closed until Monday mornings at 7:30 a.m. each weekend through October. Cross streets will remain open, and on certain holiday weekends, closures will be extended through Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. Special events may also require adjustments to the regular schedule.

STAUNTON, VA ・ 27 DAYS AGO