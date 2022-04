As a foreign-born faculty member, Dr. Beatriz Aguilar of Edgewood College’s music department has experienced her fair share of discrimination throughout her years in higher education. Despite being in leadership positions at almost every stage in her career, Aguilar has had her authority undermined and intelligence doubted because of the biases that others have about international professionals, especially those who are non-native English speakers with accents.

