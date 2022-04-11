ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Beshear praises GOP budget, but vetoes parts and calls for more initiatives

By WKMS
wkms.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Andy Beshear vetoed several parts of the new two-year Kentucky budget recently passed by the Republican-led legislature, but also praised the bill’s investments in broadband, water infrastructure and raises for state workers. The Democratic governor rejected 22 sections of the budget bill, vetoing technical errors as well...

www.wkms.org

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Kristi Noem Swears She’s Not Behind Billboards Driving Republicans Mad

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has denied any involvement in putting up billboards around the state taking aim at Republican state lawmakers overseeing Republican Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s impeachment. The billboards slamming Reps. Steven Haugaard, Jamie Smith, Jon Hansen, and Spencer Gosch were put up by a nonprofit that touts itself as an organization “to carry forward the governor’s agenda,” the Argus Leader reported. The lawmakers pictured in the ads said they suspect Noem is involved but her campaign manager insisted she had “zero relationship” with the nonprofit. “No one on our team set up that organization, is directing it or anything of the sort,” Joe Desilets told paper. Officials in the state have been flooded with complaints alleging the billboards violate campaign finance laws. Noem has repeatedly said she wants Ravnsborg gone ASAP but her loud demands have irked Republicans overseeing the process.
POLITICS
Salon

GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota

The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Bevin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vetoes#Legislature#Budget Surplus#Infrastructure#Gop#Democratic#Republicans
Daily Mail

Psaki declares war on Republicans accusing Biden of being 'timid' towards Putin by trying to shame the 31 GOP Senators who voted against sending $13.6 billion aid to Ukraine in 'bloated' $1.5 trillion spending bill

White House press secretary Jen Psaki castigated Republicans who call on President Biden to step up his support for Ukraine but voted against his budget that included $13.6 billion in aid. 'No more timidity and half measures. It's time to send Ukraine the weapons they needed to end this invasion,'...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Senate votes to overturn mask mandate on airplanes, transit

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Tuesday voted 57-40 to overturn a federal requirement that passengers on U.S. airplanes and other modes of public transportation wear masks. The Congressional Review Act measure, introduced by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is the latest salvo in a fight between congressional Republicans and the Biden administration over public health requirements related to the pandemic, which has killed more than 963,000 Americans to date, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
POLITICO

Scores of House GOP lawmakers tried to call up a bill keeping the pandemic-related border health rules in place. Democrats blocked it.

The move came during rule debate over whether to hold two former Trump officials in contempt of Congress. What happened: Dozens of House Republican lawmakers flocked to the floor today seeking to call up legislation barring the relaxation of Covid-related public health restrictions at the border. Democrats blocked the move,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Ginni Thomas Pushed for Republican Lawmakers to Overturn the Election, Too

Click here to read the full article. Ginni Thomas, the right-wing activist wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, not only pushed White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to work to overturn the 2020 election results — she also urged Republican lawmakers to go “out in the streets” to protest the election, NBC News reported on Friday. In November 2020, Thomas wrote an email to an aide to incoming Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks (R-Ind.), claiming that RSC members weren’t being as tough as Freedom Caucus members regarding the election. Until they were, according to the email, she would...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy