ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Player of the Week: Brian Elliott

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElliott recorded his first shutout as a member of the Lightning on Sunday. Brian Elliott recorded his first shutout of the season - and 43rd of his career - to lead the Lightning to their lone win last week. Elliott stopped all 28 shots he faced, as the Bolts...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Malkin to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Penguins game

Forward facing discipline for cross-checking against Predators defenseman Borowiecki. Evgeni Malkin will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday. The Pittsburgh Penguins forward is facing discipline for cross-checking against Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki. The incident occurred at the end of the second period of...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

'NOAH IS AN INCREDIBLE PLAYER'

Hanifin continues to shine this season with stellar play at both ends of the ice. Noah Hanifin has quietly established himself as one of the best young defenders in the league with his outstanding play and reliability at both ends of the ice. With 508 games under his belt at...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from a shutout loss to the Stars

It was a frustrating game on Tuesday night for the Tampa Bay Lightning, who failed to find the back of the net for just the third time in 73 games this season in a 1-0 loss to the Dallas Stars. The Bolts battled all the way until the final horn after giving up the first goal of the game with 4:50 left in the third period.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES vs. KRAKEN

FLAMES (44-19-9) vs. KRAKEN (23-43-6) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet 360 | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (99) Goals - Elias Lindholm (38) Kraken:. Points - Yanni Gourde and Jared McCann (41) Goals...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Red Wings sign goaltender Magnus Hellberg to one-year deal

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today signed goaltender Magnus Hellberg to a one-year contract. Hellberg, 31, spent the 2021-22 season with Sochi HC of the Kontinental Hockey League, posting a 2.42 goals-against average, 0.917 save percentage and five shutouts in 37 games. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound netminder has suited up the last five seasons in the KHL for Kunlun Red Star (2017-18), St. Petersburg SKA (2018-21) and Sochi, recording an 81-64-14 record in 169 appearances. A native of Uppsala, Sweden, Hellberg also represented his country at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, appearing in two games and posting a 1-0-1 record, along with a 2.46 goals-against average and a 0.933 save percentage. Additionally, Hellberg played for Team Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Championship and posted a 3-0-0 record in three starts en route to helping his country win the gold medal.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Smith calls part of Blues-Bruins game

Ryan Smith was barely awake on Monday morning when he got a phone call from St. Louis Blues radio play-by-play broadcaster Chris Kerber. Smith, who broadcasts games for the American Hockey League's Springfield Thunderbirds, had just called three games in three nights and had only gotten home a few hours earlier following a five-hour bus ride from Hershey, PA.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Maguire
Person
Roope Hintz
Person
Corey Perry
Person
Rasmus Asplund
Person
Brian Elliott
NHL

Game Day: Oilers vs. Preds Preview

Nashville Hosts Edmonton as Five-Game Homestand, Playoff Push Continues. The Nashville Predators prevailed on Tuesday evening over the San Jose Sharks, and they'll look for two more points in tonight's matchup against the Edmonton Oilers as a five-game homestand continues. This is the third and final meeting between Nashville and Edmonton this season; it's the first and only at Bridgestone Arena.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

MTL@CBJ: What you need to know

COLUMBUS - The Canadiens are looking to put a stop to a two-game losing skid as they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday. The Habs lost their last game, against the Winnipeg Jets, 4-2 on Monday night at the Bell Centre. Joel Armia opened the scoring against his former team, while Josh Anderson scored the 100th goal of his NHL career in the loss. Sam Montembeault made 31 saves for Montreal.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Stars 1, Lightning 0

Although this was the third straight game in which the Lightning kept their goals against number low, they were not as sharp in their overall performance as they had been in those two earlier contests. The Stars brought consistent pressure - especially over the final 40 minutes - which meant...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Quick One#Bolts#Tampa Bay
NHL

LA Kings @ Chicago Blackhawks: How to Watch

Watch: KCOP-13 Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Blackhawks: 24 - 37 - 11 (59 pts) Kings: 38 - 26 - 10 (86 pts) 1. Calgary Flames: 97 points (72 GP) 2. Edmonton Oilers: 90 points (73 GP) 3. LA Kings: 86 points (74 GP) --------------------------------------------------------- 4. Vegas Golden...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

3 Takeaways: Sorokin Steps Up in Shootout Win

Ilya Sorokin stops career-high 43 shots, as Isles outlast Penguins in shootout. It's not often that the first star of a 5-4 game is a goaltender, but that was the case on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin earned first star of the game honors after stopping a career-high 43 shots -...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Rangers

Interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (23-39-11) return home on Wednesday to take on Gerard Gallant's New York Rangers (41-22-10). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. EDT (TNT, 97.5 The Fanatic). This is the fourth and final meeting of the season between the teams this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders vs Penguins

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (33-29-9) VS PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (42-22-10) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders return home after five straight games on the road, seeking a win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night at UBS Arena. The Islanders fell to the St. Louis...
ELMONT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NHL

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Blues

BOSTON - The Bruins return home on Tuesday night to host the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden with the chance to clinch a postseason berth for the sixth consecutive year and 13th time in the last 15 seasons. Boston will secure its spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a victory and New York Islanders loss in any fashion.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

2 Blues games to air on Bally Sports Midwest Extra

Two St. Louis Blues games on the upcoming road trip will have a change in broadcast location. Due to conflicts with St. Louis Cardinals broadcasts, the April 12 game in Boston at 6 p.m. and the April 14 game in Buffalo at 6 p.m. will air on Bally Sports Midwest Extra (formerly known as Bally Sports Midwest Plus).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Rangers vs. Flyers prediction, odds, pick and more – 4/13/2022

The New York Rangers are stuck with 100 points, but they have a golden opportunity to get over the hundred-point mark later tonight when they go up against the struggling Philadelphia Flyers, who are virtually out of playoff contention. The Flyers are fresh off a forgettable loss to the Washington Capitals. Will the Rangers add to the headaches of Philadelphia? Or will the Flyers dig deep enough to score an upset over a division rival? With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NHL odds series, which includes our Rangers-Flyers prediction, odds, and pick we have laid out below.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Power practices on defense pair with Jokiharju on eve of NHL debut

TORONTO - Owen Power drifted to the center of the circle, his new teammates shouting and clapping their sticks against the ice around him. Power had just completed his first full NHL practice amid the familiar surroundings of the Ford Performance Center, a four-rink complex that doubles as the Toronto Maple Leafs' practice facility. His parents, Zee and Trish, watched from the other side of the glass.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy