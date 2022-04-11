ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Friday, April 8, 2022: The Alaska Folk Festival draws talent from across the state. Linda Buckley releases new children’s book, The Humpback in the Herring.

Cover picture for the articleAt the Juneau Airport, you can tell the Alaska Folk Festival is back, with musicians milling around, carrying guitars, mandolins and violins – and occasionally someone hefting a big stand-up bass. On Friday’s show, Juneau Afternoon continues its week-long celebration of the festival with live studio performances from...

Gillette News Record

Children's Festival draws hundreds

The annual Children’s Festival returned Saturday to Gillette drawing more than 1,200 of children and their parents to Cam-plex Central Pavilion. Inside dozens of local organizations including Razor City BMX, the Campbell County Fire Department, Animal Control and the Public Library hosted booths giving kids with cabin fever a place to play and explore.
GILLETTE, WY
CBS Denver

Clyfford Still Museum’s New Exhibit Created With The Help Of Children Across Colorado’s Front Range

(CBS4) – The Clyfford Still Museum in Denver has been transformed to become a more kid-friendly place. It’s all part of a new exhibit that was co-created with the help of children from across Colorado’s Front Range. All the art featured in “Clyfford Still, Art, and the Young Mind” includes artworks selected with families in mind. (credit: CBS) “Babies from the ages of 6 months old to children up to eight years old did everything for the exhibition. They selected artwork, designed how it will look on the walls, and even shared their perspectives about the work so we can share that...
DENVER, CO
