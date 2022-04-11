ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

HEAT & UKG Miami Beach Pride Parade

By Facebook Twitter
NBA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article 2022 the Miami HEAT along with UKG, participated in this year’s Miami Beach...

www.nba.com

Comments / 1

Related
WSVN-TV

Juanes to perform in Miami Beach on Saturday for Miami Beach Live! event

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Juanes will be performing in Miami Beach this weekend. The 26-time Grammy award winning Latin rock singer will be performing on Saturday. The concert is part of the month-long “Miami Beach Live!” event, which combines movie classics on the beach with headline performers and daytime programming.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Curfew remains in place in Miami Beach

MIAMI – For a second straight night, Miami Beach officers were gearing up to tell people to go home. We were out Friday night on South Beach, as the area had a midnight curfew looming. This is the current situation after a pair of shootings took place last weekend...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
HollywoodLife

Diddy Spotted Out With Rumored GF Yung Miami At Pre-GRAMMY Party: Photos

Diddy was seen leaving Offsunset night club with Yung Miami in Los Angeles, CA while dressed to impress on Friday night. Diddy, 52, started off GRAMMY Award weekend right when he attended a fun bash on Apr. 1! The rapper was photographed walking outside the Offsunset night club in West Hollywood with his rumored new girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, as they left Mike Dean and Jeff Bhasker‘s event, which was held in honor of music’s biggest night of the year on Sunday. The good-looking pair was dressed in stylish outfits as they walked by cameras and appeared relaxed around each other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Miami Beach, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
Miami, FL
Society
Stereogum

Pusha T – “Neck & Wrist” (Feat. Jay-Z & Pharrell Williams)

Pusha T has been steadily releasing new singles, the Kanye-produced “Diet Coke” and Nigo collab “Hear Me Clearly,” both of which he promised would be featured on “the Ye side” of a new album, his first since 2018’s Daytona. Now, we’re getting “Neck & Wrist” which is produced by Pharrell Williams and features Jay-Z.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Heat#Pride Parade#Transgender#Heat Ukg
TMZ.com

Rick Ross Gifted Two Huge Buffalos To His Atlanta Ranch

Rick Ross's massive estate is starting to look more like a legit ranch ... adding 2 full-grown buffalos to the property. Ya heard that right! On Friday, Ross was gifted TWO giant buffalos from his business partners at Ethika, the clothing and underwear company. The animals were delivered to his Georgia property -- which he's officially deemed the "Promise Land."
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Miami

Crews Begin Dismantling Miami Beach's Historic Deauville Beach Resort

The dismantling of Miami Beach's historic Deauville Beach Resort, which once played host to everyone from the Beatles to President John F. Kennedy, is underway following a years-long effort by historic preservationists to save the building. Aerial footage showed construction crews using a crane to dismantle sections of the hotel...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
musictimes.com

Kanye West Update: Is The Rapper Secretly Making Music?

He has been silent and has ceased making news after pulling out of his headlining performance at Coachella and even skipping the 2022 Grammy Awards, where he brought home awards for Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance. Is he, nevertheless, producing new music?. According to a source who...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NBC News

Seattle Pride drops Amazon as a sponsor of city's LGBTQ parade

Seattle Pride has cut ties with Amazon over the e-commerce giant's corporate donations and its alleged request to have its name included in the title of the city's annual LGBTQ Pride march. The nonprofit group, which has organized the Seattle Pride Parade since 1974, issued a statement Tuesday saying it...
SEATTLE, WA
Coast News

Join us for annual LGBTQI ‘Pride by the Beach’ festival

The North County LGBTQII Resource Center, advocates for the diverse LGBTQI community, is proud to present its Pride by the Beach program and festival, held in person this year on June 11, 2022. Pride by the Beach is a program of the North County LGBTQI Resource Center and actively supports...
OCEANSIDE, CA
HipHopDX.com

Florida Rapper Foolio Arrested In Jacksonville

Reports have surfaced that Florida rapper Foolio might have found himself behind bars. According to a document shared by No Jumper and other outlets, Foolio was detained at 8:37 p.m. in Jacksonville on Tuesday (April 5) for allegedly “fleeing/attempting to elude” a Jacksonville Sherrif’s Deputy after they told him to stop. The document also reads that the 23-year-old rapper is being held without bond and no court date is currently set.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy