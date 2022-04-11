Edith R. Boykin Blakeney, 86, of Mize, Mississippi

- Historically significant buildings with risk of river flooding: 4 --- Grand Opera House, Meridian (relatively high risk) --- Tallahatchie County Second District Courthouse, Sumner (relatively high risk) --- Charles McLaran House, Columbus (relatively high risk) Built by German-Jewish immigrants in 1889, the Grand Opera House opened in Meridian in 1890 and would go on to hold both theatrical stagings and, eventually, cinematic showings. The opera house was abandoned in 1927 and sat vacant until 1999, when the then-president of Mississippi State University planned a restoration project for the old theater, which reopened as the MSU Riley Center in 2006. Hurricane Ida of 2021, which hit Meridian and caused significant flooding, was only the latest in a long history of hurricanes battering the state.

