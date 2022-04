McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo is relieved to come away from his home race, the Australian Grand Prix, with points after many predicted pain for the driver.Ricciardo and McLaren have struggled this season, particularly in the opening race in Bahrain. The Aussie scored his first points of the season in Melbourne with a sixth-placed finish, however, and he believes the team can build from there.“All weekend it’s just been a step in the right direction,” said Ricciardo, per Formula1.com. “A few weeks ago in Bahrain, many home fans were thinking, ‘Oh, no, this is maybe going to be a painful home...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO