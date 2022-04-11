ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions for El Paso County, fire officials urge fire mitigation

By Diana Castillo
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 2 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Following a weekend of wildfires across Southern Colorado, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office issued a Stage 1 Fire Restriction for El Paso County.

Sunday, crews in El Paso, Pueblo, and Teller counties battled four separate wildfires. All of those fires forced evacuations.

Under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, the following are prohibited:

  • Open fire and burning except:
    • Fires and campfires within permanently constructed fire grates in developed campgrounds and picnic grounds, or private residences in areas cleared at least 3 inches of all flammable materials.
    • Fires in developed campgrounds and picnic grounds, or private residences contained within liquid-fueled or gas-fueled stoves, fire pits, or appliances; liquid propane (LPG), or natural gas; cleared at least 3 feet of all flammable materials, with flames lengths not exceeding 2 feet.
    • Fires for which a permit has been obtained by the local fire protection district dating after the restriction date.
  • No use or sale of fireworks and explosive materials, including "exploding" targets or bullets and tracer rounds
  • Outdoor smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren of and cleared of all flammable materials.
  • Exercise industry safe practices when welding or operating an acetylene or other similar torch with an open flame, always clear safe areas of vegetation and combustibles.

People are also advised against smoking outdoors.

Officials also warn homeowners against the dangers strong winds and dry conditions bring and encourage people to protect their property.

“Some of the things that we'll look at, do they have hazardous vegetation around their homes? We don't like to see especially junipers within 15 feet of the home if they have trees such as pines or spruces. We'll look at how close they are to the home and things they can do to lower risk,” said Melissa Hoffman program coordinator for the wildfire mitigation section.

The wildfire mitigation section of the Colorado Springs Fire Department offers free on-site consultations.

“So the time to mitigate is now it is not when a wildfire is happening at that point. It is way too late to start your mitigation work. So make sure you're getting that done now,” Hoffman said.

Fire officials also recommend that homeowners do not use lawnmowers to mow fields when conditions are windy. The EPCSO did not say when the fire restrictions will be lifted.

For more information on being prepared and fire mitigation, click here.

