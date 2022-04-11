ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

Big crowd expected at Flower Mound P&Z meeting over warehouses

By Mark Smith
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The town of Flower Mound said on social media Monday that it is “expecting a big crowd at tonight’s Planning & Zoning Commission meeting,” where P&Z commissioners will consider a controversial proposed warehouse development next to Canyon Falls. Crow Holdings’ site plan proposal for the Cross...

www.crosstimbersgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

$2.4M renovations to Wild Fork Food in Flower Mound, plus more upcoming area projects

Want to know more about the upcoming businesses and attractions in Lewisville, Flower Mound and Highland Village? Find details on the five latest commercial projects filed in the area below. The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Weir: Carol Kyer running for Flower Mound Town Council

There will be 2 Flower Mound Town Council seats on the May 7thballot, Place One and Place Three. Place One incumbent, Adam Schiestel, who was appointed to his seat in 2021 after the resignation of his predecessor, is running for election to a full 3-year term. His opponent for the Place One seat is former LISD Board of Trustees President, Carol Kyer. Carol came over for an interview to tell voters more about herself, including her reasons for running for the Council seat. She sent the following short bio:
FLOWER MOUND, TX
DFW Community News

Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — March 2022

Hello, Flower Mound! I know it’s only March, but your Town is hard at work making plans for Independence Fest 2022. I’m so excited to announce that the Randy Rogers Band will be headlining our annual Fourth of July celebration this year! You may know their hits “Kiss Me in the Dark” and “In My Arms Instead,” among many others. With global streaming numbers in the hundreds of millions, I know the band will have Bakersfield Park rocking like never before.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flower Mound, TX
Local
Texas Government
Flower Mound, TX
Government
City
Mound, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New construction for Milestones Pediatric Dentistry in Flower Mound, plus more upcoming projects in Lewisville, Highland Village

Want to stay in the loop about the newest businesses and attractions in Lewisville, Flower Mound and Highland Village? Find details on the five latest commercial projects filed in the area below. The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
LEWISVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noise Pollution#Warehouses#P Z#Crow Holdings#Argyle High School#Nomo Flomo Warehouses#Flower Mound Town Council
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Markarsee Market reopens as Barrel 99 Bar and Grill in Flower Mound

Markarsee Market reopened March 18 and is now named Barrel 99 Bar and Grill. The bar and grill is located at 1900 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 116, Flower Mound. The restaurant offers food, drinks and live music. The store is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday. The new website for Barrel 99 is still under construction, but information can be found at www.barrel99.com. 972-449-5000.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
CBS DFW

Hurst, Mansfield ISD, and Hurricane Harbor fined by state environment regulators

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has fined 20 entities a total of $473,275 for violating state environmental regulations, including three in North Texas. The city of Hurst was fined for an unauthorized discharge of untreated polluted water into a creek, TCEQ found killed at least 78 fish. Hurst has since corrected the problem by replacing sewer mains, disposing of dead fish, and containing the contaminated water. The city was ordered to pay a $7,500 fine. Mansfield ISD was fined $18,150 for failing to comply with limits on pollutants in the water. Hurricane Harbor was fined $15,000 by TCEQ for failing to prevent the discharge of pool water treated with high chlorine concentrations into the City of Arlington's storm sewer collection system, which then contaminated Johnson Creek. According to the orders, Mansfield ISD will be required to correct the issue within 130 days. Hurricane Harbor will be required to make changes in 30 days and submit written certification within 45 days. The full orders can be found below:City of HurstMansfield ISDHurricane Harbor
HURST, TX
DFW Community News

Pegasus Sign Atop Downtown Dallas Hotel in Danger of Falling Off, City Officials Say

The Pegasus sign perched atop downtown Dallas’ Magnolia Hotel is in danger of falling if it goes without repairs, city officials warned Wednesday. The nearly 90-year-old steel base for the 15-ton sign is so corroded that it could fall off the roof, they said. The Dallas City Council approved close to $358,000 to repair and stabilize the base as well as to fix corrosion on a rooftop crane needed to get to the sign and replace missing neon lighting.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth City Council approves $3M for Center for Transforming Lives

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Fort Worth City council has approved to spend $3 million to help a local nonprofit in Tarrant County. The goal is to give better access to woman and children who need it in Tarrant County. This new center will offer services like education and other tools, their mission aligns with things Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker has focused.City council unanimously approved the funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The money will now be used for a contract with a nonprofit organization called Center for Transforming Lives. They plan to develop a new central campus...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
DFW Community News

Lewisville ISD approves pay raises

This week, the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved pay raises for all LISD staff members for the 2022-23 school year. Most campus staff will receive a 4% of midpoint raise, while campus administrators and district-level employees will get a 3% of midpoint raise. In a video to staff members, Board President Tracy Scott Miller said the board wanted to “send a strong message of support for the essential role you play in educating and providing care for our students.”
LEWISVILLE, TX
DFW Community News

VIDEO: Bartonville Candidate Forum

Bartonville Town Council and Mayoral candidates participated in a forum on April 11 at Lantana Community Church, hosted by The Cross Timbers Gazette and moderated by Bob Weir. Contested races this May include the Bartonville Mayor’s seat and Town Council Place 2. Early voting begins Monday, April 25 for...
BARTONVILLE, TX
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
33K+
Followers
84K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy