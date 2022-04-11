ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Arts@ARCO shares power of spoken, written word on West Side

By WKRC
star64.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Arts@ARCO honored National Poetry Month Sunday...

star64.tv

Comments / 0

Related
citybureau.org

Tackling Food Apartheid on the West Side

This story was produced by City Bureau and co-published by South Side Weekly. Forty acres and a mule”— referencing the first act of reparations temporarily granted to formerly enslaved people after the Civil War—didn’t make it past 1865, and definitely has not translated to West Side neighborhoods where mostly Black residents scarcely have land ownership, nor the means to grow their own food. Traveling west on the #70 bus past Kedzie Avenue or on the Green Line past Ashland Avenue, you will squint and search to spot any grocery store. The same realization hit Liz Abunaw when she first traveled to Austin—a trip that would launch her long journey toward establishing a Black-owned grocery store in the neighborhood, named Forty Acres Fresh Market.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
WABE

Giwayen Mata shares stories of the African diaspora through dance, song and spoken word

Giwayen Mata is an award-winning ensemble that focuses on and celebrates the rich traditions of Africa. Through dance, song, spoken word and drums, the women of Giwayen Mata share stories of the African diaspora. This weekend at 7 Stages, the ensemble is hosting the event “I AM ATL Woman.” The performance is dedicated to sharing experiences of Black and African women of Atlanta. Tambra Omiyale Harris, artistic director of Giwayen Mata, joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes to discuss this rich experience.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy