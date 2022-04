Texas Sen. Ted Cruz warned America's enemies are "stronger" and "emboldened" because of Biden's weakness on Tuesday's "Hannity." TED CRUZ: Unfortunately, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and this administration, they believe that the way to deal with bad guys, the way to deal with our enemies is through giving in, is through surrendering, is through weakness, is through appeasement. We've seen this with Russia, we've seen this with China, we've seen this with Iran, we've seen this with Venezuela. That is their M.O. and it's been Joe Biden's M.O. for 50 years, is he's been wrong on every foreign policy question for five decades, literally since when I was a toddler and Joe Biden arrived in the Senate, he's been consistently wrong.

