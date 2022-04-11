ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Throwback To Kacey Musgraves And Loretta Lynn Singing “You’re Lookin’ At Country” At The 2014 CMA Awards

By Casey Young
 1 day ago
Terry Wyatt/ Getty Images

Talk about a throwback…

Back in 2014, Kacey Musgraves took the stage with Loretta Lynn to sing a fantastic duet of Mrs. Loretta’s “You’re Lookin’ At Country” at the 2014 CMA Awards.

Loretta wrote the song after being inspired by the open land across the United States while touring on the road, and it was definitely different from a lot of the topics she sang about in other songs at the time, like drunk husbands, cheatin’ and fighting.

It was also the title track to her album of the same name, peaking at #5 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Singles chart in mid-1971.

It’s so fun to see these two sing together, and I really miss when Kacey was one of the leading female voices in country music.

Maybe she’ll get back to it one day, but until then, at least we have old videos like this to look back on:

The original studio version:

